Museum of Soviet Arcade Machines

Giving new meaning to 'back in the USSR', this 'museum' is sure to be one of the most entertaining ones you will visit in St Petersburg. Admission includes a stack of 15 kopek coins used to operate the 50-odd game machines in its collection, which date to the Brezhnev era.

Have great fun joining local kids and their nostalgic parents as they play games such as Morskoi Boi (Battleships), table ice hockey and Repka, based on a Russian fable about pulling a giant radish out of the ground!

There's a pleasant cafe here too and at least once a month they host late-night DJ parties when ping-pong tables are rolled out to add to the fun.