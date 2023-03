Alexander Pushkin, Russia’s national poet, had his last home here on one of the prettiest curves of the Moyka River. He only lived here four months, and died here after his duel in 1837. The little house is now the Pushkin Flat-Museum, which has been reconstructed to look exactly as it did in the poet’s last days. You can only visit on a tour (run hourly on the hour), given in Russian only.

On display are his death mask, a lock of his hair and the waistcoat he wore when he died.