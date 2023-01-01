Karl Bulla Photography Studio

Karl Bulla (1853–1929) was one of the city's most famous photographers and is immortalised in a life-sized statue on Malaya Sadovaya ul. Around the corner, his studio is still in operation at the top of this building where there's also a gallery of evocative black-and-white images of the city, shot by Bulla and his sons in the late 19th and early 20th century, alongside photographic portraits of the likes of the imperial family, Tolstoy and Chaliapin.