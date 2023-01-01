The home of Ilya Repin in his later years is now a museum and park, and it's a pleasant day trip any time of year. You can also visit the nearby beach and even stay in one of the area’s resort-style hotels in the summer.

Repin bought land here in 1899, named the estate after a Roman household god and designed the light-flooded house in an arts-and-crafts style. The artist produced many of his later works here, and several of his paintings still hang on the walls. The furnishings have been left just as they were during Repin’s residence, which was up to his death in 1930. His grave, marked by a simple Russian Orthodox wooden cross, is in the park, along with a couple of wooden follies also designed by Repin.