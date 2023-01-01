Oranienbaum Park

Spared Nazi occupation and, after WWII, ruined by Soviet neglect, Oranienbaum and the surrounding town were renamed after the scientist-poet Mikhail Lomonosov. The palatial estate is once again known as Oranienbaum (though the town remains Lomonosov) and it doubles as a museum and public park, with gorgeous landscaped gardens and an ornamental lake. Generally bypassed by tour groups, it’s a pleasant setting for a picnic or a tranquil walk away from the crowds.