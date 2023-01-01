Kronshtadt’s key sight is the unusual and beautiful Naval Cathedral. Built between 1903 and 1913 to honour Russian naval muscle, this neo-Byzantine wonder stands on Yakornaya pl (Anchor Sq), where you’ll also find an eternal flame for Kronshtadt’s sailors, and the florid art nouveau monument of Admiral Makarov.

The cathedral underwent a thorough renovation for its centennial celebrations and is now looking breathtaking, both inside and out. Its 75m-high cupola is the highest point in town, and its enormous interior makes its use as a cinema during the Soviet period rather logical.