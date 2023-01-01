Palace of Peter III

This Rinaldi-designed building, created for the young Peter III, is the only remaining part of Peterstadt. It's a boxy miniature palace with rich, uncomfortable-looking interiors and some Chinese-style lacquer-on-wood paintings. It was restored in the late 1950s and early ‘60s, but is in dire need of attention again: its salmon-pink walls are flaking and chipped. It is approached through the Gate of Honour, all that remains of a toy fortress where Peter amused himself drilling his soldiers.

At research time the palace interiors remained closed for restoration.