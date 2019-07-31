A pleasant and easy hike along the Bystraya River and through some thick woods (where you may encounter bears: be sure to bring flares to keep safe) will…
Esso
The best destination for independent travellers in Kamchatka, Esso is set snug in a valley of green mountains, with a network of well-mapped hiking trails extending into the surrounding Bystrinsky Nature Park, plus hot-spring pools in town and rafting and horse-riding options nearby. It’s a quiet, lovely place with the scent of pine, and locals who live in picturesque wooden cottages. Indeed, hardened Russia hands might find it hard to believe they're in Russia at all: it's all so clean, friendly and well cared for.
Evenki people migrated here 150 years ago from what is now the Sakha Republic, becoming the distinct Even people in the process. Here they met the local Itelmeni and Koryak people as well as Russians. Although Esso remains a mixed community, the nearby village of Anavgay is mostly Even.
- IIkar Lake
A pleasant and easy hike along the Bystraya River and through some thick woods (where you may encounter bears: be sure to bring flares to keep safe) will…
- PPioneer Hill
The giant hillside towering over Esso makes for a rather tough and sometimes inelegant scramble through the trees, but the views from the top over the…
- EEthnographic Museum
You can find out much about the history of the area’s peoples in this well-kept museum in a charming Cossack-style izba (wooden house) set beside the…
