Black Sea Coast
A narrow coastal strip edges the Black Sea, from where rolling hills ascend fairly rapidly into mountains in the southeast and low uplands in the northwest. This is the Black Sea Coast (Побережье Чёрного моря), Russia’s sole seaside playground (until the Kremlin's 2014 annexation of Crimea). A long summer from June to October gives rise to pleasant weather, plenty of sunshine and a warm sea. Several resort towns dot the sometimes-rugged coast, the best known being Sochi, host city for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Besides the grey and pebbly beaches in Sochi and nearby Adler, the region offers terrific walking in the Greater Caucasus foothills. Inland, Krasnaya Polyana is a once-sleepy mountain village that was transformed at great expense into the venue for Olympic ski and snowboard events. A new high-speed railway line, built especially for the Olympics, whisks passengers along the Black Sea coastline to Krasnaya Polyana from Sochi's main train station.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Black Sea Coast.
See
Stalin's Dacha
Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…
See
Lenin Mosaic
How about this sparkling, red, 8m-high head shot of Ilyich as a backdrop for your holiday photos? This beauty was unveiled in 1980 to mark the 110th…
See
Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower
Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…
See
Vorontsovskaya Cave
About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…
See
Sochi Park
Located in the former Olympic park, this sprawling funfair is sometimes called Russian Disneyland, with 20 'European-standard' rides (including Russia's…
See
Arboretum
On the southeastern edge of town, Sochi’s lovely arboretum is lush with more than 1500 species of trees and shrubs, including numerous species of palm. It…
See
Park Rivera
Park Rivera is a small but lively greenscape that's criss-crossed with walking paths and dotted with games and kiddie rides. It's a pleasant place for a…
See
Discovery World Aquarium
If you're not swimming among the fish, or eating the fish, you might considering paying a visit to the fish in the Discovery World Aquarium, which is a…
See
Museum of Sochi History
Here's a smallish museum that delves into Sochi’s archaeological history, its maritime roots, its role in WWII and other aspects of its social history…
