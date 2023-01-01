Resurrection Hill

For a bird's-eye view over Plyos, head up the hill from Torgovaya pl to the wooden stairs on the right. Climb to the top (there's a handy resting bench halfway up) and follow the path to the right, where you'll see a war memorial. A few steps beyond that is the (unfenced!) edge of the bluff, where you can look down over the Church of the Resurrection, the Volga and the villages on the other side.

If you'd rather drive, head up Kornilova ul, turn right onto Lva Tolstogo ul and follow that to where it joins ul Karla Marksa.