On a hillside with a commanding view of the Volga is this working church built in 1821 and restored to its former glory in the 1980s. Painter Isaac Levitan portrayed it in his masterwork Evening: Golden Plyos (1889), which hangs in the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.
Church of St Barbara
Golden Ring
19.17 MILES
Founded in 1963, this research farm breeds European elk (Alces alces; called 'moose' in North America) for their nutrient-dense milk, considered…
0.67 MILES
For a bird's-eye view over Plyos, head up the hill from Torgovaya pl to the wooden stairs on the right. Climb to the top (there's a handy resting bench…
0.17 MILES
Art by famed Russian painter Isaac Levitan is displayed in the riverside house where he and painters Alexey Stepanov and Sofia Kuvshinnikova lived for…
0.05 MILES
The Plyos landscape has inspired many painters to capture it; many such works from the mid-19th to early-20th centuries hang in this museum, housed in a…
0.61 MILES
The oldest part of town is along the river, as evidenced by the ramparts of the old fort, which dates from 1410. Central Torgovaya pl (Market Sq) has long…
0.65 MILES
Dominating Torgovaya pl is this green-roofed neoclassical church with five golden domes, built in 1817 in honor of the 1812 victory over Napoleon. During…
