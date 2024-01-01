Church of St Barbara

Golden Ring

On a hillside with a commanding view of the Volga is this working church built in 1821 and restored to its former glory in the 1980s. Painter Isaac Levitan portrayed it in his masterwork Evening: Golden Plyos (1889), which hangs in the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

