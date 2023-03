Art by famed Russian painter Isaac Levitan is displayed in the riverside house where he and painters Alexey Stepanov and Sofia Kuvshinnikova lived for three summers, from 1888 to 1890. Levitan produced some 200 works in Plyos, including some of his best. Various personal belongings, as well as paintings by Stepanov and Kuvshinnikova, are also on display. Outside across the street is a bust of the man himself.