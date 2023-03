Dominating Torgovaya pl is this green-roofed neoclassical church with five golden domes, built in 1817 in honor of the 1812 victory over Napoleon. During the Soviet era the church was closed and fell into disrepair; in the early 2010s, however, the church was itself resurrected, thanks to a large sum of money from then-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. It looks especially lovely when flood-lit at night.