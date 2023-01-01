Tsereteli Studio-Museum

Moscow’s most prolific artist has opened up his ‘studio’ as a space to exhibit his many masterpieces. You can’t miss this place – whimsical characters adorn the front lawn. They give just a tiny hint of what’s inside: a courtyard crammed with bigger-than-life bronze beauties and elaborate enamelwork.

The highlight work is undoubtedly Putin in his judo costume, although the huge tile Moscow cityscapes are impressive. You’ll also recognise some smaller-scale models of monuments that appear around town. Indoors, there are three floors of the master’s sketches, paintings and enamel arts.