Moscow Planetarium

The planetarium has become one of the biggest and brightest stars on the Moscow museum circuit, now incorporating all kinds of high-tech gadgetry, interactive exhibits and educational programs. The centrepiece is the Large Star Hall (the biggest in Europe!), with its 25m silver dome roof, a landmark that is visible from the Garden Ring. Narration for the shows is available in multiple languages.

In addition to the traditional planetary attractions, the new facility includes a 4D theatre (R450) and an innovative interactive exhibit called the Lunarium (R450), where visitors can perform experiments and witness the laws of nature in action.