‘The colour of the house is liberal, ie red', playwright Anton Chekhov wrote of his house on the Garden Ring, where he lived from 1886 to 1890. The red house now contains the Chekhov House-Museum, with bedrooms, drawing room and study all intact.

The overall impression of Chekhov's home is one of a peaceful and cultured family life. The walls are decorated with paintings that were given to Chekhov by painter Isaac Levitan and art nouveau architect Fyodor Shekhtel, who often visited him here. Photographs depict the playwright with literary greats Leo Tolstoy and Maxim Gorky. One room is dedicated to Chekhov’s time in Melikhovo, showing photographs and manuscripts from his country estate.