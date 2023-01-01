Museum of Russian Impressionism

Few Russian artists embraced the Impressionist moniker, but many were influenced by the movement's style and techniques. At Moscow's newest art museum, billionaire art collector Boris Mint aims to educate and impress Muscovites (and visitors) about this important niche, at the same time showcasing his own collection, which includes works by the likes of Valentin Serov, Boris Kustodiev and Konstantin Korovin. The museum occupies part of the former Bolshevik chocolate factory – the sugar silo, to be exact. Sweet!