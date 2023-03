This small exhibition space, known as the ‘Zurab Gallery', was formerly the studio of sculptor Zurab Tsereteli. As such, the space has seen many talented artists, musicians and writers among its guests. Nowadays it is an offshoot of the main MMOMA outlet on ul Petrovka, and continues to host exhibitions, performances and cultural events. Be sure to check the website to see what’s on, as the museum often closes between shows.