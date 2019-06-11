The 19th-century writer Nikolai Gogol spent his final tortured months here. The rooms – now a small but captivating museum – are arranged as they were when Gogol lived in them. You can even see the fireplace where he famously threw his manuscript of Dead Souls.

An additional reading room contains a library of Gogol’s work and other reference materials about the author. The quiet courtyard contains a statue of the emaciated, sad author surrounded by some of his better-known characters in bas-relief.