Built in 1883, the Synagogue on Bolshaya Bronnaya was the private place of worship of a prerevolutionary millionaire. Closed in the 1930s, the building was still used for informal gatherings by the Jewish community throughout the Soviet period. Today it is a working synagogue, as well as a social centre for the small but growing Jewish community in Moscow.
