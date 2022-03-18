The vast, diverse Presnya district spans the centuries, with a remarkable blend of building styles from the last three. The district’s ample attractions include its impressive and varied architecture, several noteworthy literary sites, and more traditional venues such as the zoo and planetarium. Presnya is also home to many of Moscow’s top restaurants, including the highly lauded Cafe Pushkin. The former textile factory at Tryokhgornaya is fast becoming a centre for nightlife and dining.