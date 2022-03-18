Author of The Master and Margarita and Heart of a Dog, Mikhail Bulgakov was a Soviet-era novelist who was labelled a counter-revolutionary and censored…
Presnya
The vast, diverse Presnya district spans the centuries, with a remarkable blend of building styles from the last three. The district’s ample attractions include its impressive and varied architecture, several noteworthy literary sites, and more traditional venues such as the zoo and planetarium. Presnya is also home to many of Moscow’s top restaurants, including the highly lauded Cafe Pushkin. The former textile factory at Tryokhgornaya is fast becoming a centre for nightlife and dining.
Explore Presnya
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Presnya.
See
Mikhail Bulgakov Museum
Author of The Master and Margarita and Heart of a Dog, Mikhail Bulgakov was a Soviet-era novelist who was labelled a counter-revolutionary and censored…
See
Moscow Planetarium
The planetarium has become one of the biggest and brightest stars on the Moscow museum circuit, now incorporating all kinds of high-tech gadgetry,…
See
Narkomfin
The model for Le Corbusier’s Unité d’Habitation design principle, this architectural landmark was an early experiment in semicommunal living. Designed and…
See
Patriarch’s Ponds
Patriarch’s Ponds hark back to Soviet days, when the parks were populated with children and babushky. Today you’ll see grandmothers pushing strollers and…
See
Museum of Oriental Art
This impressive museum on the Boulevard Ring holds three floors of exhibits spanning the Asian continent. Of particular interest is the 1st floor,…
See
Gogol House
The 19th-century writer Nikolai Gogol spent his final tortured months here. The rooms – now a small but captivating museum – are arranged as they were…
See
Moscow Zoo
Renovations in honour of the zoo's 150th anniversary are ongoing, but the place should be in great shape in coming years. Huge flocks of feathered friends…
See
Tsereteli Studio-Museum
Moscow’s most prolific artist has opened up his ‘studio’ as a space to exhibit his many masterpieces. You can’t miss this place – whimsical characters…
See
Museum of Russian Impressionism
Few Russian artists embraced the Impressionist moniker, but many were influenced by the movement's style and techniques. At Moscow's newest art museum,…
