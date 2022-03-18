Getty Images/iStockphoto

The vast, diverse Presnya district spans the centuries, with a remarkable blend of building styles from the last three. The district’s ample attractions include its impressive and varied architecture, several noteworthy literary sites, and more traditional venues such as the zoo and planetarium. Presnya is also home to many of Moscow’s top restaurants, including the highly lauded Cafe Pushkin. The former textile factory at Tryokhgornaya is fast becoming a centre for nightlife and dining.

  • Mikhail Bulgakov Museum

    Author of The Master and Margarita and Heart of a Dog, Mikhail Bulgakov was a Soviet-era novelist who was labelled a counter-revolutionary and censored…

    Moscow Planetarium

    The planetarium has become one of the biggest and brightest stars on the Moscow museum circuit, now incorporating all kinds of high-tech gadgetry,…

    Narkomfin

    The model for Le Corbusier’s Unité d’Habitation design principle, this architectural landmark was an early experiment in semicommunal living. Designed and…

  • Patriarch’s Ponds

    Patriarch’s Ponds hark back to Soviet days, when the parks were populated with children and babushky. Today you’ll see grandmothers pushing strollers and…

  • Museum of Oriental Art

    This impressive museum on the Boulevard Ring holds three floors of exhibits spanning the Asian continent. Of particular interest is the 1st floor,…

  • Gogol House

    The 19th-century writer Nikolai Gogol spent his final tortured months here. The rooms – now a small but captivating museum – are arranged as they were…

  • Moscow Zoo

    Renovations in honour of the zoo's 150th anniversary are ongoing, but the place should be in great shape in coming years. Huge flocks of feathered friends…

    Tsereteli Studio-Museum

    Moscow’s most prolific artist has opened up his ‘studio’ as a space to exhibit his many masterpieces. You can’t miss this place – whimsical characters…

    Museum of Russian Impressionism

    Few Russian artists embraced the Impressionist moniker, but many were influenced by the movement's style and techniques. At Moscow's newest art museum,…

