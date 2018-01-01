Welcome to Yaroslavl

Yaroslavl is the largest and oldest (founded 1010) city on the Golden Ring, a fact underscored by its place of honour on the Russian 1000-rouble note (including the 15-domed church of John the Baptist on the back). Embraced by two rivers, the mighty Volga and the smaller Kotorosl, Yaroslavl’s centre is dotted with onion domes like no other place in Russia. This religious zeal dates back to the times of Kyivan Rus, when the town was founded by Prince Yaroslav to guard his realm’s northeastern flank.

Most of the churches and houses gracing the quaint, Unesco-listed historic city centre, however, were built by rich merchants in the 17th to 19th centuries, competing to out do one other in beautifying their city. Thankfully, much of that beauty has remained unscathed by Soviet development.

Leave Moscow and travel by luxury coach around the Golden Ring – a collection of historical towns and cities just northeast of the capital. Often called the ancient heart of Russia, the enchanting ring of old fortified cities is a land where time has seemingly stood still for centuries. Hear the history of the region and admire wooden houses, UNESCO-listed monasteries and onion-domed cathedrals on coach tours of seven Golden Ring towns: Vladimir, Suzdal, Kostroma, Yaroslavl, Rostov-Veliky, Pereyaslavl-Zalessky and Sergiev Posad. Overnight stays are scheduled in the most vibrant Golden Ring towns – Vladimir, Kostroma and Rostov-Veliky – and hotels are centrally located, allowing you to easily explore the towns independently between excursions and transfers.
Highlights Ice caves with frozen waterfalls, rivers, crystals, and snow shapes Pristine taiga forests of the Pinega National Park Cold, snow and ice of the real Russian winter Many-days road tripping from Moscow to the Russian North Ice crossing of 3-km width of the North Dvina river Real Russian countryside "off the beaten" tracks Exotic Northern lights experience Local life of the traditional Russian village Unique museum of wooden architecture Abandoned villages, building, and ancient churches. ITINERARY DAY 1 Arriving in Moscow Walking tour of Moscow City Center. Pub-crawl.  DAY 2 Up nice and early to get aboard our authentic Soviet van. Stop at the Sergiev Posad town, a popular tourist location and the spiritual home of the Russian Orthodox Church. Stop at the Rostov town famous for its beautiful scenery with numerous churches. Stop at the Yaroslavl city famous for its historic city center that was inscribed onto the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Stop at the Vologda town for the night. DAY 3 Road tripping to the Pinega town (another 800 km from Vologda). Enjoying the beer and the conversation while driving rural highways and stopping at the roadside cafes to see local life and taste local food. Just Russia as it is with vast tracts of virgin forests and rare towns. The crossing of 3-km width North Dvina River by ice (it's the official road). 100 km of slow driving by slippery, bumpy, and winding winter road. Russian winter, Bible black and billions of stars will surround us in the middle of the empty Northern Wilderness pushing our minds to all kinds of philosophical thoughts. Arriving in Pinega. DAY 4-5 Visiting first ice caves 3-hours of snowmobile driving through taiga forests to the Cave Russian traditional bathhouse DAY 6-9 12 km off-roading through taiga forest to find a very small wooden house without even the slightest facilities. Next three days we will live in the middle of the taiga surrounded by millions of amazing caves and virgin forests. Be ready for trekking and hiking on  DAY 10 Moving back from the Taiga. The road to Archangelsk includes visiting the unique Museum of Wooden architecture «Malye Karely». Departure by train or by plane.

