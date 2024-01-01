Târgovişte's small zoo, in the park just north of the Princely Court, is surprisingly comprehensive, with some large cats, a hippo, lots of chimps and a variety of other animals. The zoo shows obvious signs of wear and tear, but the animals appear adequately cared for. Kids will love how close you can come to the animals.
Zoo
Wallachia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.64 MILES
Over 40 years, dozens of builders, artists and wood-carvers brought Peleş Castle into existence. The neo-Renaissance masterpiece was commissioned by…
1.24 MILES
This small, spare museum just outside the train station contains the military barracks where former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu and his wife Elena…
0.23 MILES
The Princely Court was built in the 14th century for Mircea cel Bătrân (Mircea the Old) and remained a formal residence for Wallachia’s princes, including…
29.76 MILES
It’s hard to believe that Carol I’s nephew Ferdinand (1865–1927) could have been unsatisfied with lavish Peleş Castle; nonetheless, Pelişor Palace was…
18.9 MILES
This small museum and memorial is dedicated to the country's most famous artist, Nicolae Grigorescu (1838–1907). Grigorescu studied in Paris with Pierre…
29.38 MILES
The church and monks’ cells on this site during the 17th century weren’t ample enough to accommodate Sinaia’s growing religious community, so in 1846 this…
27.91 MILES
The city’s unique Clock Museum has a collection of historical timepieces owned by several famous Romanians, including King Carol I, and an 18th-century…
0.44 MILES
Near the restaurants on Str Alexandru Ioan Cuza is the beautiful, partially frescoed Târgu Church. Dating to 1654, it was painted during the 17th and 18th…
Nearby Wallachia attractions
0.31 MILES
Romania’s only police museum has a number of exhibitions from the 19th and 20th centuries, including an overfilled cloakroom-style display of uniforms,…
4. Museum of Printing & Old Romanian Books
0.51 MILES
Housed in a 17th-century palace built by Constantin Brâncoveanu for his daughter Safta, this museum is filled with original books from the beginning of…
0.64 MILES
Târgovişte's main church occupies a prominent position in the town's central Parcul Mitropoliei. The church is built of red brick in Byzantine style and…
0.65 MILES
A large statue of 16th-century Wallachian Prince Mihai Viteazu marks the western end of the town's central park.
