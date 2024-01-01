Art Museum

The collection at this art museum, housed in a grand Empire-style mansion, is strong on Romanian greats from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

  • Military Barracks

    Military Barracks

    27.93 MILES

    This small, spare museum just outside the train station contains the military barracks where former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu and his wife Elena…

  • View of Snagov Monastery near Bucharest, Romania

    Snagov Monastery

    16.17 MILES

    Tiny Snagov Island, at the northern end of Snagov Lake, is home to Snagov Monastery and Vlad Ţepeş' alleged final resting place. The small stone church…

  • Princely Court

    Princely Court

    27.77 MILES

    The Princely Court was built in the 14th century for Mircea cel Bătrân (Mircea the Old) and remained a formal residence for Wallachia’s princes, including…

  • Nicolae Grigorescu Museum

    Nicolae Grigorescu Museum

    18.9 MILES

    This small museum and memorial is dedicated to the country's most famous artist, Nicolae Grigorescu (1838–1907). Grigorescu studied in Paris with Pierre…

  • Clock Museum

    Clock Museum

    0.13 MILES

    The city’s unique Clock Museum has a collection of historical timepieces owned by several famous Romanians, including King Carol I, and an 18th-century…

  • Târgu Church

    Târgu Church

    27.79 MILES

    Near the restaurants on Str Alexandru Ioan Cuza is the beautiful, partially frescoed Târgu Church. Dating to 1654, it was painted during the 17th and 18th…

  • Zoo

    Zoo

    27.85 MILES

    Târgovişte's small zoo, in the park just north of the Princely Court, is surprisingly comprehensive, with some large cats, a hippo, lots of chimps and a…

  • Museum of Oil

    Museum of Oil

    0.19 MILES

    This modest museum highlights the important role of oil in the economic development of both the city and the country, especially in the 19th century when…

