The collection at this art museum, housed in a grand Empire-style mansion, is strong on Romanian greats from the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Art Museum
Wallachia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.93 MILES
This small, spare museum just outside the train station contains the military barracks where former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu and his wife Elena…
16.17 MILES
Tiny Snagov Island, at the northern end of Snagov Lake, is home to Snagov Monastery and Vlad Ţepeş' alleged final resting place. The small stone church…
27.77 MILES
The Princely Court was built in the 14th century for Mircea cel Bătrân (Mircea the Old) and remained a formal residence for Wallachia’s princes, including…
18.9 MILES
This small museum and memorial is dedicated to the country's most famous artist, Nicolae Grigorescu (1838–1907). Grigorescu studied in Paris with Pierre…
0.13 MILES
The city’s unique Clock Museum has a collection of historical timepieces owned by several famous Romanians, including King Carol I, and an 18th-century…
27.79 MILES
Near the restaurants on Str Alexandru Ioan Cuza is the beautiful, partially frescoed Târgu Church. Dating to 1654, it was painted during the 17th and 18th…
27.85 MILES
Târgovişte's small zoo, in the park just north of the Princely Court, is surprisingly comprehensive, with some large cats, a hippo, lots of chimps and a…
0.19 MILES
This modest museum highlights the important role of oil in the economic development of both the city and the country, especially in the 19th century when…
Nearby Wallachia attractions
0.13 MILES
The city’s unique Clock Museum has a collection of historical timepieces owned by several famous Romanians, including King Carol I, and an 18th-century…
2. History & Archaeology Museum
0.17 MILES
Not far from the Museum of Oil, you’ll find the decent History & Archaeology Museum. Housed in a former girls’ school dating from 1865, it has a room…
0.19 MILES
This modest museum highlights the important role of oil in the economic development of both the city and the country, especially in the 19th century when…
0.29 MILES
Ploieşti’s synagogue dates from 1901 and was lavishly restored in 2007. It's not open to the public, but there's a good view of the exterior from the…
0.35 MILES
The centre is dominated by the imposing neoclassical Culture Palace, which dates from the early 1950s and was one of the city's biggest post-WWII…
6. Cathedral of St John the Baptist
0.51 MILES
Ploieşti's impressive cathedral dates from the early 19th century. The 55m bell tower, visible from around the city, was finished in 1939 as a memorial to…
16.17 MILES
Tiny Snagov Island, at the northern end of Snagov Lake, is home to Snagov Monastery and Vlad Ţepeş' alleged final resting place. The small stone church…
16.46 MILES
On Snagov Lake's western shore you’ll see an impressive-looking villa, Snagov Palace. It was built by Prince Nicolae, brother of King Carol II, in neo…