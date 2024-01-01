The unusual St George’s Church (Biserica Sfântul Gheorghe), more commonly known as the Princely Church, was built by Prince Constantin Şerban and his wife Princess Bălasa between 1654 and 1658. The church is located on the southern end of Str Victoriei, about 200m south of the Hotel Argeş.
Princely Church
Wallachia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.8 MILES
This small, spare museum just outside the train station contains the military barracks where former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu and his wife Elena…
29.08 MILES
The Princely Court was built in the 14th century for Mircea cel Bătrân (Mircea the Old) and remained a formal residence for Wallachia’s princes, including…
29.04 MILES
Near the restaurants on Str Alexandru Ioan Cuza is the beautiful, partially frescoed Târgu Church. Dating to 1654, it was painted during the 17th and 18th…
29.05 MILES
Târgovişte's small zoo, in the park just north of the Princely Court, is surprisingly comprehensive, with some large cats, a hippo, lots of chimps and a…
Museum of Printing & Old Romanian Books
29.35 MILES
Housed in a 17th-century palace built by Constantin Brâncoveanu for his daughter Safta, this museum is filled with original books from the beginning of…
0.38 MILES
This central museum showcases the best of modern and contemporary Romanian art, including works from Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza and other…
29.14 MILES
Târgovişte's main church occupies a prominent position in the town's central Parcul Mitropoliei. The church is built of red brick in Byzantine style and…
0.25 MILES
This sprawling museum has extensive collections on archaeology, history, natural sciences and folk art.
Nearby Wallachia attractions
0.25 MILES
This sprawling museum has extensive collections on archaeology, history, natural sciences and folk art.
0.38 MILES
This central museum showcases the best of modern and contemporary Romanian art, including works from Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza and other…
0.9 MILES
A modest memorial marks the spot where the city's notorious prison once stood and where insidious mind-control experiments were carried out in the late…
28.8 MILES
This small, spare museum just outside the train station contains the military barracks where former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu and his wife Elena…
29 MILES
A large statue of 16th-century Wallachian Prince Mihai Viteazu marks the western end of the town's central park.
29.04 MILES
Near the restaurants on Str Alexandru Ioan Cuza is the beautiful, partially frescoed Târgu Church. Dating to 1654, it was painted during the 17th and 18th…
29.05 MILES
Târgovişte's small zoo, in the park just north of the Princely Court, is surprisingly comprehensive, with some large cats, a hippo, lots of chimps and a…
29.08 MILES
The Princely Court was built in the 14th century for Mircea cel Bătrân (Mircea the Old) and remained a formal residence for Wallachia’s princes, including…