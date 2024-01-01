Princely Church

Wallachia

The unusual St George’s Church (Biserica Sfântul Gheorghe), more commonly known as the Princely Church, was built by Prince Constantin Şerban and his wife Princess Bălasa between 1654 and 1658. The church is located on the southern end of Str Victoriei, about 200m south of the Hotel Argeş.

