This museum houses an interesting collection of rare minerals and gems from the Baia Mare region, but is suited more to enthusiasts than the general public.
Baia Mare Mineralogical Museum
Maramureş
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Memorial Museum to the Victims of Communism & to the Resistance
24.35 MILES
A prison for political prisoners right up to 1974 has reopened as the Memorial Museum to the Victims of Communism and to the Resistance. Photographs and…
24.58 MILES
The late Jewish writer and 1986 Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel (1928–2016) was born in and later deported from this house on the corner of Str…
25.25 MILES
Allow two to three hours to wander through the incredible constructions at the open-air Village Museum, about 2.5km southeast of Sighetu Marmaţiei's…
1.24 MILES
The Village Museum displays 15 traditional wooden houses (plus gates, barns and even a pigsty), for which the region is famed. The 16th-century Church of…
24.46 MILES
Sighet’s only remaining synagogue is north of Piaţa Libertăţii. It was built in the Moorish-Renaissance style in 1904. You can look around for free, but…
0.9 MILES
Looming above newly created Piaţa Cetăţii, this 40m-high Gothic-style tower dating from the mid-15th century once served as the belfry for an adjoining…
23.34 MILES
Many of the 53 political and religious prisoners executed in the prison that now houses the Memorial Museum to the Victims of Communism and to the…
24.35 MILES
One of three branches of the Maramureş Museum – the others are the Elie Wiesel Memorial House and the Village Museum – this ethnographic museum displays…
Nearby Maramureş attractions
0.75 MILES
The mostly open-air central market is surrounded by the only remaining part of the 15th-century city walls.
0.77 MILES
This circular tower, the only remaining fortification of the 15th-century city walls, is where famous brigand Grigore Pintea Viteazul was shot in 1703. It…
0.9 MILES
Looming above newly created Piaţa Cetăţii, this 40m-high Gothic-style tower dating from the mid-15th century once served as the belfry for an adjoining…
0.91 MILES
Founded in 1896 by the Hungarian painter Simon Hollósy and dedicated to the famous Baia Mare Artist Colony (Centrul Artistic Baia Mare), this museum…
0.95 MILES
Transylvanian Prince Iancu de Hunedoara (János Hunyadi in Hungarian), royal governor of Hungary (1446–53), successfully thrashed the Turks on the banks of…
0.98 MILES
The fascist-looking WWI Romanian Soldiers Monument is in the park to the west of Dealul Florilor Municipal Stadium; next to it are the graves of 75 of the…
7. Maramureş History & Archaeology Museum
1 MILES
This expansive complex focuses on archaeological finds from Maramureş, including the mother of all clay-pot collections from the Bronze Age; mining…
8. Dealul Florilor Municipal Stadium
1.13 MILES
In the City Park, north across the footbridge over the Săsar River, this stadium is home to Baia Mare's football club.