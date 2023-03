Don't miss this ecologically conscious marine and research centre dedicated to sea turtles, about 2km north of St-Leu. It features exhibits, interactive displays and big tanks where you can get a close-up look at the five different varieties of turtle found in the waters around Réunion, especially the green turtle (Chelonia mydas). Guided tours are available.

Kids love the place but adults will also be blown away by this well-organised venture.