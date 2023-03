Along the Route des Colimaçons, on the slopes north of St-Leu, this attractive garden is in the grounds of a 19th-century Creole mansion and contains an impressive collection of native plant species, all neatly labelled, as well as many from around the Indian Ocean. Spitting distance from the Conservatoire is the Église du Sacré-Coeur. This majestic church was built in 1875, using lava stones.