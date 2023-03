Boucan Canot's main beach has been listed as one of Réunion's best, and once you get a glimpse of the gentle curve of the bright white sand, lined with palms and casuarina trees and framed with basalt rocks and cliffs, you'll see why. It gets packed on weekends. A 610m shark net, protecting a large bathing area, was installed off the beach in December 2015. Stick to the protected area (there's no barrier reef off Boucan Canot). It's not supervised.