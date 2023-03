Plage des Roches Noires, in the heart of town, is crowded and neatly striped with sunbeds and parasols, but, beneath all this, it remains an attractive stretch of beach excellent for families, with shallow waters and plenty of restaurants. A shark net was installed off the beach in 2016 to increase safety. Watch for the warnings signs, though, and swim only in the supervised area. On the northern side of the Port de Plaisance.