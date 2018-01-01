Welcome to The East
The east coast is everything the west coast is not: low-key, unpretentious and luxuriant (yes, it does get much more rain). While this coast lacks the beaches of the west, the region makes up for it with spectacular waterfalls and fantastic picnic spots. The main produce of the area is sugar cane, but the region is also known for its vanilla plantations and fruit orchards.
This coastal stretch is also considered to be 'other', partially as it's the bastion of Tamil culture in Réunion. Here you'll find a distinctive atmosphere, with numerous temples and colourful religious festivals. For visitors it's an opportunity to discover a Réunion you never imagined.
Tourism in this area remains on a humble scale, with no star attractions. However, it's worth taking a few days to explore the quiet recesses of this less-visited part of the island where you can experience Réunion from a different perspective.