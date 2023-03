One of the loveliest of Hell-Bourg's Creole houses is this typical 19th-century bourgeois villa almost engulfed by its densely planted garden. You can wander around the property or opt for the guided tour run by the owners. They show you around, pointing out the amazing variety of aromatic, edible, medicinal and decorative plants, and give insights into local culture. If the owners' son is around, he'll be happy to run a tour in English.