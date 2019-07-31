The Lésio Louna Gorilla Reserve is a very important resource in Congo where orphaned gorillas are cared for and eventually released back into the wild. Highlights of a visit include seeing the babies in the nursery and watching the adults (who live wild on an island) get fed. You can also swim or just enjoy the peace and quiet at the lovely Lac Bleu, which makes this a relatively easy excursion into the wild from Brazzaville for those unable to travel to the country's remote national parks. Be aware that you'll need to make arrangements at least a week in advance with Projet Lésio-Louna in Brazzaville in order to process payments before you arrive.