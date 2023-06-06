Brazzaville

Founded by Italo-French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza in 1880 on the Stanley Pool area of the Congo River, Brazza has always been the junior economic partner to Kinshasa (the DRC's capital) which faces it across the immense river. Brazzaville is by far the more laid-back – and safer – town, though it can also feel like a bit of a backwater by comparison.

  • Les Rapides

    Les Rapides

    These wide and powerful rapids on the Congo River can be viewed on the outskirts of Brazzaville. Most people observe the rapids from the nearby bar Site…

  • Basilique Sainte-Anne

    Basilique Sainte-Anne

    This modernist 1949 building was the crowning achievement of French architect Roger Erell, who was known for fusing Western architectural ideas with local…

  • La Corniche

    La Corniche

    This wonderful modernised embankment is a great place for a stroll, and affords fantastic views over the Congo River to Kinshasa, looming in the distance…

  • Brazza Memorial

    Brazza Memorial

    The body of Italian-French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, who founded the settlement that became Brazzaville, was returned to Congo in 2006 and is…

  • Hôtel de Ville

    Hôtel de Ville

    Brazzaville's modernist city hall has an enviable location just by the Congo River, and anyone who has spent time in France will notice the unmistakable…

  • Marché Total

    Marché Total

    Brazza's biggest market, in the neighbourhood of Bacongo, Marché Total sells everything from technological wonders and caterpillars to monkeys and…

  • Marché Poto-Poto

    Marché Poto-Poto

    This sprawling and chaotic market in the heart of one of Brazza's busiest residential neighbourhoods is a good place to wander and see locals food…

  • Palais du Peuple

    Palais du Peuple

    Heavily guarded and best not approached or photographed, this is the residence of Congo's long-term president, Denis Sassou N'Guesso.

