This lovely stretch of sandy beach 19km north of Pointe-Noire is a great place for a day trip out of the city. It's popular with locals at weekends, and there are several hotels and restaurants here, though during the week you'll have the place almost entirely to yourself.

Head north on the N5 from Pointe-Noire and leave the main road at the roundabout a few kilometres south of Diosso. A complicated twist of sand roads takes you to the beach.