Half an hour north of Pointe-Noire, just outside the dusty village of Diosso, is the remarkable scenery of Diosso Gorge, which tears through the otherwise ordinary landscape between the village and the coast in a blaze of pinks, yellows and oranges. It's quite a sight to behold, and some locals will even offer to guide you on a hike down to the bottom (CFA3000, one hour). A taxi from Pointe-Noire should cost around CFA10,000 to CFA15,000 return.