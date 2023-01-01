Catedral de San Germán de Auxerre

San Germán’s cathedral, at the top (west) end of town is named for the town’s patron saint and is noticeably grander than the diminutive Iglesia de Porta Coeli – its ecclesiastical counterpart at the opposite end of the town center. Facing Plaza Francisco Mariano Quiñones, it dates back to 1739, but major restorations and expansions over the years (especially in the 19th century) have created a mélange of architectural styles, including colonial, neoclassical and baroque elements.

This is an active parish; if you visit for a Saturday or Sunday service, take note of the crystal chandelier that helps to light the main nave and the trompe l’oeil frescos.