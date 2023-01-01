Casa de Lola Rodríguez de Tió

Built in 1843 in a neoclassical Creole style and said to be an excellent example of local 19th-century domestic architecture, this house is reputedly San Germán's most continuously occupied residence. Its most famous resident was a 19th-century poet and patriot named Lola Rodríguez de Tió, who was exiled in the 1860s for her revolutionary activities. Lola’s mother was a descendant of Ponce de León. The house is a museum, but you must phone ahead to arrange a tour.