La Guancha Paseo Tablado

Commonly known as ‘La Guancha,’ this rebuilt public boardwalk is around 3 miles south of the city center near the relatively lonely Ponce Hilton and the Port of the Americas. Refurbished in the mid-1990s, it’s a haven for picnicking families and strolling couples. Its chief points of interest include a concert pavilion, a well-kept public beach and a humble observation tower. It's also the launch point for ferries to Isla Caja de Muertos.

There’s a handful of open-air bars, food kiosks and fine-dining restaurants. The place picks up with a breezy, festive atmosphere on weekends.