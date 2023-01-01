Follow Hwy 333 to its conclusion at Bahía de la Ballena and you'll find that the charming little access route to Playa Tamarindo is blocked off from vehicle access because it's a spawning ground for a rare type of Puerto Rican toad, the sapo concho. The victory of nature over humankind sets the tone nicely for the arc of sand beyond, one of the south coast's most splendidly remote beaches. It's perfect for swimming or hiking the Vereda Meseta trail.

Behind the beach rears the wild Bosque Estatal de Guánica.