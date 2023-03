This modern square is shoehorned in among several architectural landmarks and offers great views over El Morro and the ocean beyond. Built in 1992 to honor the 500-year anniversary of Columbus’ first voyage to the Americas, it is dominated by a stylized granite and clay totem pole – El Tótem Telúrico – by Puerto Rican artist Jaime Suárez. Using clay from across the Americas, it is meant to signify the origins of the people of the Americas.