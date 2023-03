Built in 1854 as a military barracks, the cuartel is an impressive three-story edifice with large gates on two ends, a series of arches and a large central courtyard. It was the last building constructed by the Spaniards in the New World. Facilities once included officers’ quarters, warehouses, kitchens, dining rooms, prison cells and stables; today it's home to several administrative offices, a dance studio, a music school, several cafes and the first-rate Museo de las Américas.