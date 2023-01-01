Cementerio Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis

This 19th-century cemetery sits just outside the old city's northern fortifications, backed by dazzlingly blue ocean. The colony’s earliest citizens are buried here, as well as the tomb of famous freedom fighter Pedro Albizu Campos. This Harvard-educated chemical engineer, lawyer and politician led the agricultural workers’ strikes in 1934 and was at the forefront of the movement for Puerto Rican independence. The best views are from above; muggings have occurred here, so be careful if you venture in.