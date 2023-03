A narrow road (Hwy 6671) squeezes between Laguna Tortuguero and the Atlantic, passing through coastal forest a few kilometers northeast of Manatí. Here is a long, fine line of strand: Playa Tortuguero. Just a little further east lies the balneario (public beach) known as Playa Puerto Nuevo. This crescent of sand is sheltered by a broad headland to the east and surrounded by clusters of beach houses.