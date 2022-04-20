Coimbra's Unesco-listed university, one of the world's oldest, was originally founded in Lisbon in 1290. It was subsequently relocated several times…
The Beiras
With few big-name destinations to boast of, the Beiras often slip under the radar. But this wonderfully varied region, traditionally divided into the Beira Litoral, Beira Alta and Beira Baixa, is a fascinating and often dramatically beautiful part of the country.
The headline act is Coimbra, a cultured city renowned for its historic university. To the west, the Atlantic crashes in on wild sandy beaches, luring surfers and sunseekers to resorts such as high-rise Figueira da Foz.
Move inland and the crowds thin as the landscape becomes increasingly dramatic. Stoical schist villages cling to wooded slopes, while winding roads snake up Portugal’s highest mountains in the Serra de Estrela. Below, vineyards flourish in the lush Dão valley.
Continue east and you'll come to the far-flung borderlands. Few people venture this far, but make the effort and you’ll discover a strange, almost otherworldly area of sun-browned plains, medieval castles and hilltop fortress towns.
Explore The Beiras
- Universidade de Coimbra
Coimbra's Unesco-listed university, one of the world's oldest, was originally founded in Lisbon in 1290. It was subsequently relocated several times…
- Biblioteca Joanina
The university's baroque library is Coimbra's headline sight. Named after King João V, who sponsored its construction between 1717 and 1728, it features a…
- Conímbriga Roman Ruins
Set in the lush countryside southwest of Coimbra, this is Portugal’s largest and most impressive Roman site. Ancient Conímbriga was an important city in…
- MMuseu Nacional de Machado de Castro
This great museum is a highlight of central Portugal. Housed in a 12th-century bishop's palace, it stands over the city's ancient Roman forum, remains of…
- AAliança Underground Museum
Between Aveiro and Coimbra, in the village of Sangalhos in the Bairrada wine-producing region, this magnificent place is part adega (winery), part art…
- SSé Velha
Coimbra's 12th-century cathedral is one of Portugal's finest examples of Romanesque architecture. The main portal and facade are particularly striking,…
- MMuseu Grão Vasco
Adjoining the cathedral, the granite Paço de Três Escalões (Palace of Three Steps) was originally built as the bishop’s palace. It's now a splendid museum…
- CCatedral de Viseu
Viseu’s cathedral is a striking hybrid of architectural styles. Originally built in the 13th century, it now has a 17th-century Mannerist facade and a…
- MMuseu da Ciência
Coimbra's science museum is wonderful, with everything from kid-friendly interactive machines to early scientific instruments, fossils and skeletons. The…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Beiras.
See
Universidade de Coimbra
Coimbra's Unesco-listed university, one of the world's oldest, was originally founded in Lisbon in 1290. It was subsequently relocated several times…
See
Biblioteca Joanina
The university's baroque library is Coimbra's headline sight. Named after King João V, who sponsored its construction between 1717 and 1728, it features a…
See
Conímbriga Roman Ruins
Set in the lush countryside southwest of Coimbra, this is Portugal’s largest and most impressive Roman site. Ancient Conímbriga was an important city in…
See
Museu Nacional de Machado de Castro
This great museum is a highlight of central Portugal. Housed in a 12th-century bishop's palace, it stands over the city's ancient Roman forum, remains of…
See
Aliança Underground Museum
Between Aveiro and Coimbra, in the village of Sangalhos in the Bairrada wine-producing region, this magnificent place is part adega (winery), part art…
See
Sé Velha
Coimbra's 12th-century cathedral is one of Portugal's finest examples of Romanesque architecture. The main portal and facade are particularly striking,…
See
Museu Grão Vasco
Adjoining the cathedral, the granite Paço de Três Escalões (Palace of Three Steps) was originally built as the bishop’s palace. It's now a splendid museum…
See
Catedral de Viseu
Viseu’s cathedral is a striking hybrid of architectural styles. Originally built in the 13th century, it now has a 17th-century Mannerist facade and a…
See
Museu da Ciência
Coimbra's science museum is wonderful, with everything from kid-friendly interactive machines to early scientific instruments, fossils and skeletons. The…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Beiras
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.