Quatro Águas

Tavira

You can walk 2km east along the river, past the fascinating, snowlike salt pans to Quatro Águas. The salt pans produce tip-top table salt and attract feeding birds in summer, including flamingos. It's the jumping-off point for ferries to Ilha de Tavira and has a couple of simple seafood restaurants.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sé

    18.27 MILES

    The centrepiece of the Cidade Velha, the sé was completed in 1251 but heavily damaged in the 1755 earthquake. What you see now is a variety of Renaissance…

  • Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    21.02 MILES

    This baroque masterpiece was built on the site of a ruined chapel after locals, while digging a well, implored Saint Lawrence for help and then struck…

  • Museu do Traje

    Museu do Traje

    14.28 MILES

    Encased in azulejos, this beautifully maintained museum occupies a former cork magnate’s mansion, which retains its original kitchen. It displays an ever…

  • Beach on the Ilhe de Tavira in the morning light, Tavira, Algarve, Portugal

    Praia da Ilha de Tavira

    0.78 MILES

    This huge white-sand beach at the island's eastern end, opposite Tavira, has operators for water sports (such as windsurfing and kitesurfing), beach bars…

  • Monterosa Olive Oil

    Monterosa Olive Oil

    8.67 MILES

    Hour-long tours at this gold medal–winning olive oil producer take you around part of the 20-hectare estate showing you the five different varieties of…

  • Nova Cortiça

    Nova Cortiça

    13.15 MILES

    On these fascinating behind-the-scenes cork factory tours, you'll learn about the tree's life cycle, harvesting and the manufacturing process, from drying…

  • Praia da Falésia

    Praia da Falésia

    29.26 MILES

    One of the Algarve's most impressive beaches is this 6km-long strip of sand backed by stunning cliffs in several shades of ochre. Starting 8.5km east of…

Nearby Tavira attractions

1. Arraial Ferreira Neto Museum

0.26 MILES

Quaint displays at this tiny tuna-fishing museum include a diorama of the complex tuna-netting system, mannequins in period dress, model boats and black…

4. Praça da República

1.2 MILES

For centuries this town square on the riverfront served as a promenade and a marketplace, where slaves were traded along with fish and fruit. Today a…

5. Porta de Dom Manuel

1.2 MILES

Built in 1520 when Dom Manuel I made Tavira a city, this stone archway is one of the few surviving sections of the former city walls.

6. Núcleo Islâmico

1.2 MILES

Built around the remains of an Islamic-era structure, this small 21st-century museum exhibits impressive Islamic pieces discovered in various excavations…

7. Igreja da Misericórdia

1.22 MILES

Built between 1541 and 1551, this church is the Algarve's most important Renaissance monument, with a magnificent carved, arched doorway. Inside, the…

8. Ponte Romana

1.23 MILES

This seven-arched Roman Bridge that loops away from Praça da República may actually pre-date the Romans but is so named because it linked the Roman road…