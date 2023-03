Originally dating from the 15th century, one of the most attractive churches on Madeira occupies a pebble square in the very centre of Ribeira Brava. Almost as wide as it is long, the three-nave interior is divided by high Gothic arches, which reach up to a curved, embossed ceiling. From this hang the church's most impressive feature: two giant crystal chandeliers. There are Manueline elements throughout, such as the carved stone font and the pulpit.