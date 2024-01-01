Museu dos Transportes

Miragaia

Set in the 19th-century riverside customs house, this museum traces the motorcar from its inception to the future. It does the same for radio and telecommunications.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Igreja de São Francisco

    0.36 MILES

    Igreja de São Francisco looks from the outside to be an austerely Gothic church, but inside it hides one of Portugal’s most dazzling displays of baroque…

    Serralves

    2.26 MILES

    This fabulous cultural institution combines a museum, a mansion and extensive gardens. Cutting-edge exhibitions, along with a fine permanent collection…

    0.54 MILES

    From Praça da Ribeira rises a tangle of medieval alleys and stairways that eventually reach the hulking, hilltop fortress of the cathedral. Founded in the…

    Museu Nacional Soares dos Reis

    0.29 MILES

    Porto's best art museum presents a stellar collection ranging from Neolithic carvings to Portugal’s take on modernism, all housed in the formidable…

    Palácio da Bolsa

    0.34 MILES

    This splendid neoclassical monument (built from 1842 to 1910) honours Porto’s past and present money merchants. Just past the entrance is the glass-domed…

    Jardins do Palácio de Cristal

    0.39 MILES

    Sitting atop a bluff, this gorgeous botanical garden is one of Porto's best-loved escapes, with lawns interwoven with sun-dappled paths and dotted with…

    Casa da Música

    1.17 MILES

    At once minimalist, iconic and daringly imaginative, the Casa da Música is the beating heart of Porto's cultural scene and the home of the Porto National…

    São Bento Train Station

    0.6 MILES

    One of the world's most beautiful train stations, beaux arts São Bento wings you back to a more graceful age of rail travel. Completed in 1903, it seems…

Nearby Miragaia attractions

1. World of Discoveries

0.03 MILES

A guaranteed kid-pleaser – if slightly overpriced – this interactive museum catapults you back to the 14th to 16th centuries, when the Portuguese ruled…

2. Look at Porto

0.08 MILES

This new 5D cinema whisks you on a virtual flight over Porto, revealing angles never seen at ground level, with added special effects such as motion seats…

3. Igreja de São Pedro de Miragaia

0.11 MILES

One of Porto's oldest churches, the medieval Igreja de São Pedro de Miragaia was completely rebuilt in the 17th and 18th centuries, and pays homage to St…

4. Jardim das Virtudes

0.17 MILES

A much-loved picnic spot of tripeiros, these tucked-away gardens stagger down the hillside in a series of lawn terraces. Find a shady spot under the trees…

5. Chafariz da Rua das Taipas

0.22 MILES

One of Porto's handful of remaining public fountains, which were once a place to tap into fresh spring water and local gossip, the stone-carved,…

6. Igreja de São João Novo

0.23 MILES

Set up above a narrow maze of stone stairs, this medieval church with magnificent views was built in 1539 on land that was originally part of Porto’s old…

7. Museu das Marionetas

0.28 MILES

Porto's marionette museum turns the spotlight on the remarkable puppet creations that have taken to the stage at the Teatro Marionetas do Porto over the…

8. Museu Nacional Soares dos Reis

0.29 MILES

Porto's best art museum presents a stellar collection ranging from Neolithic carvings to Portugal’s take on modernism, all housed in the formidable…