Nestled on the southern slopes of Jardins do Palácio de Cristal, beneath cathedral oaks and sycamores, is the small but stately home where the exiled king of Sardinia spent his final days holed up in 1843. Reopened in 2018 following extensive renovation, the house has been turned into an appealing museum featuring the king’s belongings and dainty period furnishings displayed in elegant salons.