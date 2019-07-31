Sitting atop a bluff, this gorgeous botanical garden is one of Porto's best-loved escapes, with lawns interwoven with sun-dappled paths and dotted with…
Massarelos
Low-key Massarelos snuggles alongside Miragaia on the riverfront. If you want to slip off the well-trodden trail, this neighbourhood of breezy views and niche museums will appeal. Slow the pace with a languid stroll in Porto's most fetching botanical gardens or spend time in the elegant salons of the Museu Romântico.
Explore Massarelos
- Jardins do Palácio de Cristal
Sitting atop a bluff, this gorgeous botanical garden is one of Porto's best-loved escapes, with lawns interwoven with sun-dappled paths and dotted with…
- MMuseu Romântico
Nestled on the southern slopes of Jardins do Palácio de Cristal, beneath cathedral oaks and sycamores, is the small but stately home where the exiled king…
- PPonte da Arrábida
Arcing 270m in a single swoop over the Douro River and linking Porto to Vila Nova de Gaia, this mighty bridge is visible from afar. Designed by prominent…
- IIgreja do Corpo Santo de Massarelos
Rising above the riverfront with a facade adorned in blue-and-white azulejos (hand-painted tiles), this church was built in 1776 on the site of a chapel…
- MMuseu do Carro Eléctrico
Housed in an antiquated switching-house, this museum is a tram-spotter's delight. It displays dozens of beautifully restored old trams – from early 1870s…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Massarelos.
See
Jardins do Palácio de Cristal
Sitting atop a bluff, this gorgeous botanical garden is one of Porto's best-loved escapes, with lawns interwoven with sun-dappled paths and dotted with…
See
Museu Romântico
Nestled on the southern slopes of Jardins do Palácio de Cristal, beneath cathedral oaks and sycamores, is the small but stately home where the exiled king…
See
Ponte da Arrábida
Arcing 270m in a single swoop over the Douro River and linking Porto to Vila Nova de Gaia, this mighty bridge is visible from afar. Designed by prominent…
See
Igreja do Corpo Santo de Massarelos
Rising above the riverfront with a facade adorned in blue-and-white azulejos (hand-painted tiles), this church was built in 1776 on the site of a chapel…
See
Museu do Carro Eléctrico
Housed in an antiquated switching-house, this museum is a tram-spotter's delight. It displays dozens of beautifully restored old trams – from early 1870s…